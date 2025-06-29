Left Menu

Quartararo Claims Pole in Thrilling Assen MotoGP Qualifier

Fabio Quartararo secured a stunning pole position for the 2025 Dutch GP, defeating fierce competition in a gripping MotoGP Q2 session. The Frenchman set a 1:30.651 lap, edging out Francesco Bagnaia by 0.028 seconds. The grid promises a thrilling race at TT Circuit Assen, with diverse talents ready to compete.

Updated: 29-06-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:46 IST
Fabio Quartararo in action during Grand Prix of the Netherlands (Image: MotoGP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In a dramatic turn of events at the Motul Grand Prix of the Netherlands, Fabio Quartararo emerged as the fastest in the fiercely contested MotoGP Q2, earning his place at the front with a remarkable lap time of 1:30.651. The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider edged out Francesco Bagnaia by a mere 0.028 seconds, demonstrating his exceptional skill on the TT Circuit Assen track.

The competition was tight as Alex Marquez joined the front row while Moto2 World Champion Ai Ogura faced challenges, including a crash at Turn 8. The drama continued with impressive performances from rookies like Fermin Aldeguer, who briefly took pole before Quartararo's final surge. Marc Marquez will start from the second row, facing stiff competition from experienced and rookie riders.

As the session unfolded, Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia briefly topped the charts, but Quartararo's final sector saw him reclaim the pole position. The stage is set for an exhilarating race with diverse talents, as the MotoGP community eagerly anticipates Sunday's showdown at the TT Circuit Assen. Tune in live on Eurosport for all the action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

