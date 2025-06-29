England Penalized for Slow Over Rate: Mandhana's Century Steals the Show

England faced a 10 percent match fee penalty for a slow over rate in the first T20I against India at Nottingham. This decision came after England fell two overs short of the stipulated target, even after time allowances were considered. The penalty was imposed in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

On-field umpires Jacqueline Williams and James Middlebrook, along with third umpire Sue Redfern and fourth umpire Anna Harris, reported the offence, leading to England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt accepting the charges and sanctions without the need for a formal hearing.

In the match, England opted to bowl first, only to meet with a strong performance from India. Smriti Mandhana played a breathtaking innings, scoring 112 off 62 balls, forming crucial partnerships and leading India to 210/5. Despite Nat Sciver-Brunt's valiant 66-run effort, England folded for 113, succumbing to Shree Charani's excellent debut performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)