Left Menu

England Penalized for Slow Over Rate: Mandhana's Century Steals the Show

In the first T20I at Nottingham against India, England were penalized for a slow over rate, incurring fines on their match fees. While opting to bowl first, England couldn't contain Smriti Mandhana, whose maiden century powered India to a commanding win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 17:00 IST
England Penalized for Slow Over Rate: Mandhana's Century Steals the Show
Captain Nat Sciver Brunt. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England faced a 10 percent match fee penalty for a slow over rate in the first T20I against India at Nottingham. This decision came after England fell two overs short of the stipulated target, even after time allowances were considered. The penalty was imposed in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

On-field umpires Jacqueline Williams and James Middlebrook, along with third umpire Sue Redfern and fourth umpire Anna Harris, reported the offence, leading to England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt accepting the charges and sanctions without the need for a formal hearing.

In the match, England opted to bowl first, only to meet with a strong performance from India. Smriti Mandhana played a breathtaking innings, scoring 112 off 62 balls, forming crucial partnerships and leading India to 210/5. Despite Nat Sciver-Brunt's valiant 66-run effort, England folded for 113, succumbing to Shree Charani's excellent debut performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025