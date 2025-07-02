Cricketer Mohammad Shami to pay 4 lakhs monthly alimony as maintenance to Hasin Jahan

On Calcutta High Court's judgement in cricketer Mohammad Shami and estranged wife Hasin Jahan's divorce case, Jahan's advocate Imtiaz Ahmed confirmed on Wednesday Shami will pay a monthly alimony of Rs 4 lakh as maintenance to Jahan and said there is a high chance the maintenance might be upgraded to Rs 6 lakh. Calcutta High Court directed Indian pacer Mohammed Shami to pay his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, and daughter a monthly alimony of Rs 4 lakh as maintenance. Jahan will have to be paid Rs 1.50 lakh per month, while the daughter will get Rs 2.50 lakh per month.

Jahan, a former model, married Mohammed Shami in 2014. The couple had a daughter in 2015. Shami and Hasin Jahan separated in 2018 after she accused him of domestic violence and adultery. They have been in the midst of a divorce case since then, with ongoing legal battles regarding alimony and other matters. While speaking to ANI, Imtiaz Ahmed said, "It was the best moment for Hasin Jahan. From 2018 to 2024, she had been running from pillar to post. Ultimately, it was pronounced in open court yesterday that Rs 1.5 lakh would be provided for Hasin Jahan, Rs 2.5 lakh for the daughter (both to be paid monthly), and that any time the daughter requires assistance, it would be provided by Md Shami. The High Court has directed the trial court to dispose of the main application of the interim order within six months. There is a high chance that when they return to the trial court to conclude the hearing on maintenance, it might be upgraded to Rs 6 lakh because the claim of Hasin Jahan in her maintenance application was for Rs 7 lakh and Rs 3 lakh."

Earlier, in 2018, Hasin Jahan had accused the cricketer of domestic violence. She had filed a petition in the Alipore court, accusing Shami and his family of harassing her. Jahan had demanded Rs 7 lakh per month from the pacer to maintain the family. The court accepted her plea and allocated Rs 80,000 for her daughter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)