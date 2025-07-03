Left Menu

Game Changers: Tennis Stars Open Up on Mental Health Struggles

Naomi Osaka's openness about her mental health has inspired similar revelations in the tennis community. Athletes like Alexander Zverev and Amanda Anisimova are candidly sharing their struggles with loneliness and burnout, advocating for therapy as a vital support. These conversations highlight the mental challenges athletes face both on and off the court.

Updated: 03-07-2025 16:00 IST
Naomi Osaka's candid discussion of her anxiety and depression at the 2021 French Open ignited a significant conversation within the sports community regarding mental health. Her openness has encouraged numerous athletes to share their own struggles.

Recently, Alexander Zverev, a Grand Slam finalist, expressed feelings of loneliness after exiting Wimbledon early, further promoting dialogue on the mental challenges faced by players. Colleagues empathize with his plight, suggesting therapy as a potential solution, a strategy already embraced by other athletes.

Tennis stars like Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys echo the importance of mental health care. Both have found therapy beneficial in balancing the pressures of professional sports with their personal well-being, underscoring the critical role of addressing mental health in the athletic world.

