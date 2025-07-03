Left Menu

Tribute and Tears: Portugal Mourns Diogo Jota Ahead of Euro Clash

The Portuguese soccer community is in mourning following the tragic death of national team striker Diogo Jota in a car accident. As a tribute, a minute's silence will precede Portugal’s Women's Euro 2025 match against Spain. Players and officials alike remember Jota as a cherished figure both on and off the field.

Updated: 03-07-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:01 IST
The tragic passing of Diogo Jota, a key player for the Portuguese national men's soccer team, has cast a shadow over Portugal's Women's Euro 2025 game against Spain. A minute's silence will be observed at the match to honor Jota's memory.

Jessica Silva, one of Portugal's forwards, emotionally expressed her sentiments on social media, describing Jota as a beloved and humble star whose absence leaves the world of football much poorer. Portugal's Football Federation requested the moment of reflection in remembrance of both Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who also died in the accident.

Pedro Proenca, president of the FPF, praised Jota for his joyful spirit and significant contributions to the team. The match, which is set for 2100 CET in Bern, begins with Portuguese players united in grief and determined to honor their late compatriot.

