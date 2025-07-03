India's Doubles Success at Wimbledon
India's N Sriram Balaji, along with his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela, advanced to the second round of the men's doubles at Wimbledon. They defeated the American pair Tien and Kovacevic in straight sets. Next, they face formidable opponents, fourth seeds Granollers and Zeballos.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:14 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In an impressive start to their Wimbledon campaign, India's N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican teammate Miguel Reyes-Varela secured a triumph in the men's doubles first round.
The duo faced off against American players Learner Tien and Aleksandar Kovacevic, clinching a straight sets victory 6-4, 6-4, with a display of strategic brilliance and teamwork.
As they head into the second round, Balaji and Reyes-Varela are preparing for a challenging match against fourth-seeded duo Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, promising an exciting face-off on court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement