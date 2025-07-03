India's Doubles Success at Wimbledon

In an impressive start to their Wimbledon campaign, India's N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican teammate Miguel Reyes-Varela secured a triumph in the men's doubles first round.

The duo faced off against American players Learner Tien and Aleksandar Kovacevic, clinching a straight sets victory 6-4, 6-4, with a display of strategic brilliance and teamwork.

As they head into the second round, Balaji and Reyes-Varela are preparing for a challenging match against fourth-seeded duo Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, promising an exciting face-off on court.

