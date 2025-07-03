India Eyes Historic T20I Series Win in England Showdown

Riding the crest of recent successes, India aims to clinch its first-ever women's T20I series victory against England in the upcoming third match of a five-game series set for Friday.

England faces a setback as their captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, will miss the crucial match due to a groin injury, with Tammy Beaumont stepping into the leadership role.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has displayed remarkable form, securing victories in the first two matches. Key contributions have come from players like Smriti Mandhana and debutant Sree Charani, making India a formidable opponent ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)