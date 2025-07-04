UPDATE 2-Former Arsenal soccer player Partey charged with five counts of rape

Thomas Partey, who formerly played for English Premier League soccer club Arsenal, has been charged with rape and sexual assault, London's Metropolitan Police said on Friday.

Partey, a Ghana international, was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, with the charges relating to three women and the offences reported to have taken place between 2021 and 2022, the statement said. Partey's management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Aug. 5. Partey, 32, was signed by Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for 50 million euros ($59 million) in October 2020 and became a key member of Arsenal's first team.

He was first arrested in July 2022, though he was not named at the time and continued to play for Arsenal while investigations were ongoing. ($1 = 0.8493 euros)

