Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey charged with five counts of rape, British police say
Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape, British police said Friday.Partey has also been charged on one count of sexual assault, with the alleged offenses taking place between 2021-22.Parteys lawyer Jenny Wiltshire told Britains Press Association that he denies all the charges against him, adding He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name. The 32-year-old Partey is a free agent after his Arsenal contract expired at the end of last season. The sexual assault charge relates to a third woman.
Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape, British police said Friday.
Partey has also been charged on one count of sexual assault, with the alleged offenses taking place between 2021-22.
Partey's lawyer Jenny Wiltshire told Britain's Press Association that he "denies all the charges against him," adding: "He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name." The 32-year-old Partey is a free agent after his Arsenal contract expired at the end of last season. He joined the Premier League club in 2020 for 45.3 million pounds ($61.8 million) from Spanish team Atletico Madrid. Police said the investigation was opened in February 2022 when it first received a report of rape. The five rape charges relate to two different women. The sexual assault charge relates to a third woman. "Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward," Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Metropolitan Police said.
Partey is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Aug. 5 police said.
