Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey charged with five counts of rape, British police say

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape, British police said Friday.Partey has also been charged on one count of sexual assault, with the alleged offenses taking place between 2021-22.Parteys lawyer Jenny Wiltshire told Britains Press Association that he denies all the charges against him, adding He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name. The 32-year-old Partey is a free agent after his Arsenal contract expired at the end of last season. The sexual assault charge relates to a third woman.

Partey is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Aug. 5 police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

