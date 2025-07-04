At Wimbledon, Portuguese tennis players pay tribute to Diogo Jota with black ribbon

Diogo Jota was remembered at Wimbledon on Friday as two Portuguese players wore a black ribbon on their all-white attire during their matches, a day after the Liverpool winger and his brother were killed in a car crash.

The All England Club has a strict dress code for players while on court but permission to wear the ribbon was granted after the two soccer players died in the crash in Spain.

Nuno Borges, who at No. 37 is Portugal's highest-ranked tennis player, attached a ribbon to his hat for his third-round match against Karen Khachanov on No. 3 Court.

Francisco Cabral wore a black ribbon on his left sleeve during a doubles match.

