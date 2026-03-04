Portugal Backs US Use of Lajes Airbase Amid Iran Conflict

In a significant move, Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro has defended his decision to allow the United States to utilize the Lajes airbase in the Azores amid the Iran bombing campaign. This decision stands in contrast with neighboring Spain, which declined similar requests.

Montenegro asserted that the US usage of the base was authorized under existing agreements, permitting usage for defensive purposes in compliance with Portuguese law. He emphasized that these actions were strictly in line with international laws, countering Iran's repeated violations and military threats.

Highlighting the differences in regional policy, Montenegro remarked on Portugal's longstanding NATO membership, asserting strong ties with the United States. Additionally, to mitigate potential economic impacts from the conflict, Portugal plans a temporary reduction in petroleum and energy taxes.

