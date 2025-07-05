Australia Takes Early Lead as Tension Mounts in Test Match Against West Indies

Australia secured a slender 33-run lead against West Indies as the first innings drew to a close, a development that sets the stage for an intense Test match. The West Indies, however, made sure to leverage their late-day advantage, notably taking down openers Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja, leaving the game finely poised.

Reflecting on the game, West Indies captain Roston Chase expressed satisfaction with how his bowlers handled the challenging evening session, remarking on how the new ball consistently yields opportunities. Chase highlighted, "It's a trend you're always getting wickets for the new ball. We were eager to go out and took advantage of the conditions."

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood echoed these sentiments, asserting the growing difficulty of batting early as the Test unfolds. Hazlewood showed faith in young Konstas despite his recent struggles and pointed to West Indies batsman Brandon King's aggressive 75-run knock as an example of attacking play under pressure.

