Bangladesh Aims for Redemption in Crucial ODI Against Sri Lanka

The second one-day international (ODI) between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is set at Colombo, with Bangladesh aiming to recover from a heavy loss in the first match. Both teams have made strategic changes to their lineups, as Sri Lanka seeks to secure an unassailable series lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:54 IST
Bangladesh Aims for Redemption in Crucial ODI Against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz chose to bat first after winning the toss in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, held at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium. The visitors aim to bounce back from a 77-run loss in the first game, with the series currently led by Sri Lanka.

Adjustments in the lineup feature Sri Lanka introducing spin bowling allrounder Dunith Wellalage and fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera, replacing Milan Rathnayake and Eshan Malinga. Meanwhile, Bangladesh brings in allrounder Shamim Hossain and fast bowler Hasan Mahmud, with Jaker Ali serving as the wicketkeeper.

Sri Lanka's confidence is bolstered by their initial victory, while Bangladesh looks to avoid a repeat of their catastrophic collapse in the first outing. The revised lineups provide a fresh contest as both sides vie for series supremacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

