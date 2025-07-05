Nat Sciver-Brunt Ruled Out: Beaumont Takes Charge
England Women’s captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is out of the remaining T20I series against India due to a left groin injury. Tammy Beaumont will continue as captain and Maia Bouchier will replace Sciver-Brunt. The team aims to recover as they are trailing 2-1 in the series.
England Women's cricket captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been sidelined from the rest of the T20I series against India owing to a left groin injury. The injury, sustained during a match in Bristol, means Sciver-Brunt will miss the fourth and fifth games of the five-match series.
Team management has confirmed that Tammy Beaumont, who substituted as captain during the third game in Bristol, will continue to lead the squad. Meanwhile, top-order batter Maia Bouchier is set to replace Sciver-Brunt in the team lineup for the remaining games.
Despite the setback, there is optimism about Sciver-Brunt's rehabilitation, with expectations that she will be fit for the upcoming ODI series. As it stands, India leads the T20I series 2-1. The remaining matches will be held in Manchester and Birmingham on July 9 and 11, respectively.
