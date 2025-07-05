Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: A New Era in Indian Javelin

World Athletics Vice President Adille Sumariwalla has praised Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, heralding him as India's greatest athlete. Chopra recently triumphed at the Ostrava Golden Spike event with a throw of 85.29 meters, marking his 24th consecutive top-two finish.

Sumariwalla, speaking to ANI, expressed his admiration for Chopra, stating he is unparalleled in Indian sports history, boasting two Olympic golds, world championship titles, and several other accolades. Sumariwalla also announced the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025,' a new groundbreaking event in Indian athletics.

Scheduled for July 5, 2025, in Bengaluru, the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025' will be a historic occasion as India hosts its first international javelin competition. Sanctioned by World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India, the event will showcase top-tier talent from countries like Germany, Brazil, and the USA.

