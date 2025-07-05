Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: A New Era in Indian Javelin

The 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025' is set to become India's first international javelin competition, celebrating the legacy of Olympian Neeraj Chopra. Scheduled for July 5, 2025, in Bengaluru, this World Athletics-sanctioned event will feature elite athletes from around the world, promising a historic milestone in Indian athletics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:43 IST
Adille Sumariwalla (Photo: ANI)
  Country:
  India

World Athletics Vice President Adille Sumariwalla has praised Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, heralding him as India's greatest athlete. Chopra recently triumphed at the Ostrava Golden Spike event with a throw of 85.29 meters, marking his 24th consecutive top-two finish.

Sumariwalla, speaking to ANI, expressed his admiration for Chopra, stating he is unparalleled in Indian sports history, boasting two Olympic golds, world championship titles, and several other accolades. Sumariwalla also announced the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025,' a new groundbreaking event in Indian athletics.

Scheduled for July 5, 2025, in Bengaluru, the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025' will be a historic occasion as India hosts its first international javelin competition. Sanctioned by World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India, the event will showcase top-tier talent from countries like Germany, Brazil, and the USA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

