Eternal Bond: Football Stars Pay Heartfelt Tributes to Diogo Jota

Footballers Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo attended the funeral of former teammate Diogo Jota in Portugal after an emotional match. Jota died in a car accident alongside his brother. Tributes flowed from the football community and beyond. Neves and fellow players expressed their heartfelt memories and commitment to family support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:47 IST
Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo, notable figures in the football world, traveled to Portugal to pay their last respects at the funeral of Diogo Jota, their former teammate. The emotional farewell followed a poignant Club World Cup quarter-final against Fluminense, where both players were visibly moved during a minute's silence honoring Jota.

Jota, a Liverpool forward, tragically passed away in a car accident alongside his brother Andre Silva in Spain. In the aftermath, a wave of tributes has been pouring in from across the world, with football legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Steven Gerrard, along with political leaders like the Prime Ministers of Portugal and Britain, joining in mourning.

Ahead of the match against Fluminense, Ruben Neves shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to Jota, reflecting on their enduring friendship and promising to support Jota's family. Chelsea's Pedro Neto also honored his friends by wearing a tribute shirt during a match, supported by coach Enzo Maresca, who commended Neto's courage and dedication in the face of personal loss.

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

