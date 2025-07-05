Lions Stumble to Narrow Victory Over Waratahs

The British & Irish Lions faced a challenging 21-10 victory over the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday, experiencing setbacks with numerous errors during the third leg of their Australia tour. Although center Huw Jones secured two early tries, the Waratahs pushed back, ending the first half trailing by a slim margin.

Coach Andy Farrell admitted to frustration despite the win, noting lapses in performance evaluation. Waratahs, urged on by a crowd of 40,568, demonstrated robust defense and aggressive playstyle, holding the Lions to a goalless final 26 minutes.

Lions' previous wins raised expectations, but on this occasion, the Waratahs countered effectively, with Ethan Dobbins and Darby Lancaster showcasing their prowess. Despite a strong start and promising lead, the Lions' errors undermined their fluency, highlighting areas for improvement before upcoming tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)