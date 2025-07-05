Lions' Tactical Struggles: Farrel on Strategic Maneuvers and Injury Updates
Andy Farrell of the British & Irish Lions updates on player health post their match against New South Wales Waratahs, despite a performance marred by errors and tactical challenges. Notably, Henry Pollock withdrew due to a minor calf strain, and Owen Farrell's return for an upcoming game remains uncertain.
Andy Farrell, coach of the British & Irish Lions, assured the media that his team emerged from Saturday's encounter against the New South Wales Waratahs largely unscathed, following the late withdrawal of Henry Pollock due to a minor calf strain.
Despite the victory, Farrell expressed dissatisfaction with the team's error-laden performance, suspecting the Waratahs might have altered pitch conditions to their advantage, complicating the Lions' efforts.
Looking ahead, the Lions face a challenging clash against the Brumbies, with weather conditions expected to test their adaptability. Owen Farrell's return remains tentative as Wednesday's match approaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
