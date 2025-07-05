Lions' Tactical Struggles: Farrel on Strategic Maneuvers and Injury Updates

Andy Farrell, coach of the British & Irish Lions, assured the media that his team emerged from Saturday's encounter against the New South Wales Waratahs largely unscathed, following the late withdrawal of Henry Pollock due to a minor calf strain.

Despite the victory, Farrell expressed dissatisfaction with the team's error-laden performance, suspecting the Waratahs might have altered pitch conditions to their advantage, complicating the Lions' efforts.

Looking ahead, the Lions face a challenging clash against the Brumbies, with weather conditions expected to test their adaptability. Owen Farrell's return remains tentative as Wednesday's match approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)