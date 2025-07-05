Indian Skeet Squad Gears Up for ISSF World Cup Finale in Italy

The anticipation is building as a formidable Indian skeet shooting squad prepares to compete at the prestigious International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage in Lonato, Italy. Scheduled from July 6 to July 8, 2025, this event marks the final stage of the international shooting season.

Arriving early in Lonato, the six-member skeet team, along with a Trap team scheduled to join them, is readying themselves for the challenge. The qualifying rounds begin on Sunday, with Olympic shooters like Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Maheshwari Chauhan leading India's charge against a stellar field of competitors.

Facing off against shooting legends such as Vincent Hancock from the United States and Gabriele Rossetti from Italy, the Indian squad is up for a tough battle. Meanwhile, the women's team aims to match strides with the likes of Kimberly Rhode. This event promises intense competition among the world's best.

(With inputs from agencies.)