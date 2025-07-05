Left Menu

Indian Skeet Squad Gears Up for ISSF World Cup Finale in Italy

The Indian men's and women's skeet shooting teams prepare for the ISSF World Cup finale in Lonato, Italy. Competing against top international shooters, notable Indian participants include Olympians Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Maheshwari Chauhan. The event showcases global talents like Vincent Hancock, setting a high bar for the competition.

Updated: 05-07-2025 19:37 IST
Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka. (Photo: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The anticipation is building as a formidable Indian skeet shooting squad prepares to compete at the prestigious International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage in Lonato, Italy. Scheduled from July 6 to July 8, 2025, this event marks the final stage of the international shooting season.

Arriving early in Lonato, the six-member skeet team, along with a Trap team scheduled to join them, is readying themselves for the challenge. The qualifying rounds begin on Sunday, with Olympic shooters like Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Maheshwari Chauhan leading India's charge against a stellar field of competitors.

Facing off against shooting legends such as Vincent Hancock from the United States and Gabriele Rossetti from Italy, the Indian squad is up for a tough battle. Meanwhile, the women's team aims to match strides with the likes of Kimberly Rhode. This event promises intense competition among the world's best.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

