Run Machine Shubman Gill Rewrites Record Books in Dominant Test Performance

Shubman Gill continued his exceptional form, scoring his third century in four innings to help India reach a substantial lead of 484 runs against England on day four of the second Test. Despite the English bowlers' challenges, Gill stood firm, particularly excelling after the lunch break.

His innings saw him surpass the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's record for the most runs by an Indian in a single Test match. Gill demonstrated determination and focus as he marked his second hundred of the game just before tea, contributing to India's score of 304 for four in the second innings.

Teaming up with Rishabh Pant, who played a quickfire 65, Gill built a crucial 110-run partnership. Their aggressive gameplay was crucial in extending India's lead. Despite some resilient bowling from England, especially by Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue, Gill's performance remained formidable.

