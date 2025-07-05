Left Menu

Run Machine Shubman Gill Rewrites Record Books in Dominant Test Performance

Shubman Gill scores his third century in four innings, helping India secure a strong lead against England. His innings surpassed Sunil Gavaskar's record, with Gill focusing on leveling the series. Gill and Rishabh Pant built an impressive partnership before facing an aggressive bowling attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:33 IST
Run Machine Shubman Gill Rewrites Record Books in Dominant Test Performance
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Shubman Gill continued his exceptional form, scoring his third century in four innings to help India reach a substantial lead of 484 runs against England on day four of the second Test. Despite the English bowlers' challenges, Gill stood firm, particularly excelling after the lunch break.

His innings saw him surpass the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's record for the most runs by an Indian in a single Test match. Gill demonstrated determination and focus as he marked his second hundred of the game just before tea, contributing to India's score of 304 for four in the second innings.

Teaming up with Rishabh Pant, who played a quickfire 65, Gill built a crucial 110-run partnership. Their aggressive gameplay was crucial in extending India's lead. Despite some resilient bowling from England, especially by Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue, Gill's performance remained formidable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025