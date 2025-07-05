Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdowns and Upsets at Wimbledon Day 6

The sixth day of Wimbledon 2023 saw thrilling matches, including Grigor Dimitrov's victory over Sebastian Ofner and Belinda Bencic's marathon win against Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Notable upsets include former champion Elena Rybakina's exit. Rain caused interruptions but the exciting matchups and fierce competition kept the excitement alive.

Updated: 05-07-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:37 IST
The sixth day of Wimbledon delivered on its promise of excitement, seeing Grigor Dimitrov advance to the last 16 with a straight-sets win over Sebastian Ofner. This year marks the third consecutive time Dimitrov has reached this stage at the prestigious tournament.

In a thrilling contest spread over three hours, Switzerland's Belinda Bencic outlasted Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto, clinching victory in a marathon match to proceed to the fourth round. Meanwhile, Danish player Clara Tauson was in fine form, dispatching former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina to advance as rain complicated the schedules and halted play on multiple occasions.

The day saw other intriguing fixtures, with Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic among those basking in their victories. Djokovic heads confidently into his match against fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, aiming for his eighth Wimbledon title. Despite rain delays, the prestigious event continues to provide edge-of-the-seat action and surprise results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

