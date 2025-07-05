Left Menu

Mohammed Afsal Sets New National Record in 800m Run

Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath broke his national record, becoming the first Indian to run below 1:45 in the men's 800m at Memorial Czesława Cybulskiego, clocking 1:44.96, and finished sixth. Despite fierce competition from Polish and British runners, Afsal stood out with this groundbreaking achievement.

Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath has etched his name in Indian athletics history by breaking the national record for the men's 800m race, recording a time of 1:44.96. This achievement at Memoriał Czesława Cybulskiego demonstrates his phenomenal talent and determination.

Competing against a strong international field, including Polish runners who dominated the top three spots, Afsal showcased remarkable prowess. His feat placed him ahead of previous national record holder Jinson Johnson, improving upon his own previous best time.

Despite not securing a podium finish, Afsal's groundbreaking performance solidifies his reputation as a leading athlete, marking a significant milestone in Indian track and field. This accomplishment follows his success at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where he earned a silver medal.

