Gill's Historic Test Performance Leads India to Dominance Over England

India had the upper hand in the second Test against England, leading the latter to a precarious 72-3 at stumps, chasing 608. Indian skipper Shubman Gill starred with an impressive 161, while bowlers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj dominated England's lineup. The hosts face a daunting task for an unlikely victory.

India established a commanding position in the second Test at Edgbaston against England, as the latter faltered to 72-3 at the close of day four, with an improbable target of 608 runs for victory. Under the leadership of skipper Shubman Gill, who scored a brilliant century, the Indian team took significant strides towards leveling the series.

Fast bowlers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj dismantled England's top order, securing crucial early wickets, including that of Zak Crawley and Joe Root. Ollie Pope and Harry Brook remained at the crease as England found themselves in dire need of 536 runs for a historic chase.

Gill's remarkable innings of 161 propelled India forward, with strong partnerships alongside Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, the latter registering a noteworthy not-out 69. As expectations built around a declaration, the Indian team allowed Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar brief batting appearances before calling in their players, setting a monumental challenge for England.

