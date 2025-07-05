Lewis Hamilton's Podium Dream: A Journey with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton continues to dream of securing his first podium finish with Ferrari, as he qualified fifth for the British Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion appeared poised to capture his first pole position in nearly two years but ultimately fell short at Silverstone, a track where he boasts an unmatched success record.

Hamilton, who was fastest in the second qualifying phase, raised hopes among his fans. However, he lost crucial time during the top ten shootout. He admitted to a slight error, costing him a potential front-row start. Despite this, Hamilton, a nine-time British GP winner with McLaren and Mercedes, remains optimistic.

The 40-year-old praised Ferrari's recent floor upgrade and expressed improvement in car performance, hoping it will propel him toward success. Meanwhile, teammate Charles Leclerc qualified sixth, trailing Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

(With inputs from agencies.)