Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Podium Dream: A Journey with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton aims for his first podium with Ferrari after qualifying fifth for the British Grand Prix. Despite promising speeds at Silverstone, he couldn't secure a top three spot, partly due to a minor error. Ferrari's recent upgrades show potential but more performance is needed to challenge the leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:30 IST
Lewis Hamilton's Podium Dream: A Journey with Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton continues to dream of securing his first podium finish with Ferrari, as he qualified fifth for the British Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion appeared poised to capture his first pole position in nearly two years but ultimately fell short at Silverstone, a track where he boasts an unmatched success record.

Hamilton, who was fastest in the second qualifying phase, raised hopes among his fans. However, he lost crucial time during the top ten shootout. He admitted to a slight error, costing him a potential front-row start. Despite this, Hamilton, a nine-time British GP winner with McLaren and Mercedes, remains optimistic.

The 40-year-old praised Ferrari's recent floor upgrade and expressed improvement in car performance, hoping it will propel him toward success. Meanwhile, teammate Charles Leclerc qualified sixth, trailing Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025