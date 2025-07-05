Left Menu

India's Test Resurgence: Siraj and Akash Stun England at Edgbaston

India's Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep dismantled England's top-order, leaving India poised for a series-leveling win. With England requiring 556 runs, Harry Brook and Ollie Pope remain the final challenge. Earlier, India's commanding batting performance set a daunting target, featuring Shubman Gill's memorable innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:33 IST
Team India (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling encounter at Edgbaston, India's pacers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep wreaked havoc on England's top order, setting the stage for a potential series-equalizing victory. With England precariously positioned at 72/3 at stumps on the fourth day, India requires just seven more wickets to secure a win.

England's reply to India's imposing total began with early wickets. Zak Crawley departed without scoring after falling victim to an aggressive delivery by Siraj. Akash then dismantled England's resistance further by dismissing Duckett and Root, leaving England's batting line-up reeling. Harry Brook and Ollie Pope have stabilized the innings somewhat.

Earlier, India's innings witnessed remarkable batting prowess, notably from Shubman Gill, who contributed a stellar 161. The Indian declaration came at 427/6, setting a formidable 608-run target. Gill's innings, along with crucial contributions from others, underscored a dominant day for the visitors, ahead of the final day's play.

