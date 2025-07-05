Left Menu

Shubman Gill: The Prince Reigns Supreme at Edgbaston

Shubman Gill made history by scoring 400 runs in a test match against England at Edgbaston, joining an elite group of cricketers. His performance helped India post over 1,000 runs and set an imposing target for the hosts. Gill's record-breaking innings earned widespread acclaim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:50 IST
Shubman Gill: The Prince Reigns Supreme at Edgbaston
Shubman Gill

In a spectacular display of cricketing prowess, Shubman Gill etched his name into the annals of history with an outstanding performance at Edgbaston. Scoring a combined 430 runs across two innings, Gill became only the fifth player ever to amass over 400 runs in a test match, joining legends like Graham Gooch and Brian Lara.

England's bowlers, including former star Stuart Broad, found themselves unable to penetrate Gill's near-flawless technique. Speaking to Sky Sports, Broad praised Gill's stylish and responsible batting, highlighting the bowler's inability to find a vulnerability. 'It's breathtaking and deserves all the applause he is going to get,' Broad stated.

Gill's record-breaking innings played a pivotal role in India's domination, with the team surpassing 1,000 runs in a test for the first time at this venue. His achievements continued to stack up, shattering records held by Indian cricket icons like Sunil Gavaskar and potentially surpassing the likes of Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025