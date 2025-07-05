Shubman Gill: The Prince Reigns Supreme at Edgbaston

In a spectacular display of cricketing prowess, Shubman Gill etched his name into the annals of history with an outstanding performance at Edgbaston. Scoring a combined 430 runs across two innings, Gill became only the fifth player ever to amass over 400 runs in a test match, joining legends like Graham Gooch and Brian Lara.

England's bowlers, including former star Stuart Broad, found themselves unable to penetrate Gill's near-flawless technique. Speaking to Sky Sports, Broad praised Gill's stylish and responsible batting, highlighting the bowler's inability to find a vulnerability. 'It's breathtaking and deserves all the applause he is going to get,' Broad stated.

Gill's record-breaking innings played a pivotal role in India's domination, with the team surpassing 1,000 runs in a test for the first time at this venue. His achievements continued to stack up, shattering records held by Indian cricket icons like Sunil Gavaskar and potentially surpassing the likes of Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)