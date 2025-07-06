Left Menu

Dembele's Dazzling Display Elevates PSG to Club World Cup Semi-Finals

Paris St Germain secured a 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich to advance to the Club World Cup semi-finals, with Ousmane Dembele playing a pivotal role. Dembele scored in stoppage time despite PSG being reduced to nine men. The French forward was praised for his defensive and offensive efforts.

Atlanta | Updated: 06-07-2025 00:27 IST
Ousmane Dembele
  • Country:
  • United States

Paris St Germain clinched a 2-0 win against Bayern Munich in a thrilling encounter to progress to the Club World Cup semi-finals. Key to their victory was Ousmane Dembele, whose outstanding performance and last-minute goal, despite his team being down to nine men, secured the win.

Following the match, coach Luis Enrique lauded Dembele's contributions, even suggesting he deserves the Ballon d'Or, citing his exceptional defensive plays and leadership qualities. Dembele's influence was crucial, echoing his form from PSG's previous triumphs, including their Champions League victory against Inter Milan.

Despite a challenging path marked by injuries and disciplinary setbacks, PSG, eyeing a quadruple of titles, is preparing to face either Borussia Dortmund or Real Madrid next. Significant concerns are raised over the suspension of key players following red cards, yet the team's resilience remains evident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

