Paris St Germain clinched a 2-0 win against Bayern Munich in a thrilling encounter to progress to the Club World Cup semi-finals. Key to their victory was Ousmane Dembele, whose outstanding performance and last-minute goal, despite his team being down to nine men, secured the win.

Following the match, coach Luis Enrique lauded Dembele's contributions, even suggesting he deserves the Ballon d'Or, citing his exceptional defensive plays and leadership qualities. Dembele's influence was crucial, echoing his form from PSG's previous triumphs, including their Champions League victory against Inter Milan.

Despite a challenging path marked by injuries and disciplinary setbacks, PSG, eyeing a quadruple of titles, is preparing to face either Borussia Dortmund or Real Madrid next. Significant concerns are raised over the suspension of key players following red cards, yet the team's resilience remains evident.

