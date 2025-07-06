Left Menu

Steve Smith Shines as Australia Builds Commanding Lead

Steve Smith's magnificent performance of 71 runs helped Australia reach 221 for seven on the third day of the second test against West Indies, despite rain interruptions. Smith's partnership with Cameron Green guided Australia to a commanding 254-run lead, leaving West Indies struggling as the match progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 04:00 IST
Steve Smith delivered a stellar innings, scoring 71 runs to steer Australia to 221 for seven at the end of day three in the second Test against West Indies in Grenada. Despite multiple rain interruptions, Australia established a 254-run lead, posing a significant challenge for the home side.

Nathan Lyon began the day as a nightwatchman but was soon dismissed, leaving Australia in need of a solid partnership. Smith and Cameron Green stepped up, with Green contributing a crucial 52 runs. Their significant 93-run partnership was pivotal in shifting momentum in Australia's favor.

As the day progressed, Australia's accumulated runs and Smith's controlled innings countered the challenges posed by West Indies' bowlers, who struggled to capitalize on variable bounce. With Alex Carey and Pat Cummins still at the crease, Australia poised themselves for a potentially match-winning position going into Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

