Steve Smith Shines as Australia Builds Commanding Lead

Steve Smith delivered a stellar innings, scoring 71 runs to steer Australia to 221 for seven at the end of day three in the second Test against West Indies in Grenada. Despite multiple rain interruptions, Australia established a 254-run lead, posing a significant challenge for the home side.

Nathan Lyon began the day as a nightwatchman but was soon dismissed, leaving Australia in need of a solid partnership. Smith and Cameron Green stepped up, with Green contributing a crucial 52 runs. Their significant 93-run partnership was pivotal in shifting momentum in Australia's favor.

As the day progressed, Australia's accumulated runs and Smith's controlled innings countered the challenges posed by West Indies' bowlers, who struggled to capitalize on variable bounce. With Alex Carey and Pat Cummins still at the crease, Australia poised themselves for a potentially match-winning position going into Sunday.

