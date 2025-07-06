France Stuns England in Women's Euro 2022 Opener

England faced a shock defeat in its Women's European Championship opener against France, losing 2-1. The match marked several unwanted firsts for the reigning champion.

France's Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore scored swiftly towards the end of the first half, sealing a ninth consecutive victory for the French team and marking the first time a titleholder lost its opening match in the tournament's history.

Keira Walsh reduced the deficit in the final minutes, but it was insufficient to save England. The defeat also halted England coach Sarina Wiegman's perfect record in the competition, putting added pressure on upcoming matches against the Netherlands and Wales.

(With inputs from agencies.)