Left Menu

France Stuns England in Women's Euro 2022 Opener

England faced an unexpected loss against France in its Women's European Championship opener, marking an unprecedented defeat for the reigning champion. Despite late efforts by Keira Walsh, France secured victory with goals from Katoto and Baltimore, interrupting England coach Sarina Wiegman's flawless tournament record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 06-07-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 09:41 IST
France Stuns England in Women's Euro 2022 Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

England faced a shock defeat in its Women's European Championship opener against France, losing 2-1. The match marked several unwanted firsts for the reigning champion.

France's Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore scored swiftly towards the end of the first half, sealing a ninth consecutive victory for the French team and marking the first time a titleholder lost its opening match in the tournament's history.

Keira Walsh reduced the deficit in the final minutes, but it was insufficient to save England. The defeat also halted England coach Sarina Wiegman's perfect record in the competition, putting added pressure on upcoming matches against the Netherlands and Wales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025