Lionel Messi Shines with Spectacular Goals in Inter Miami Victory

Lionel Messi dazzled with two outstanding goals, helping Inter Miami secure a 4-1 win over CF Montreal. The Argentinian superstar's performance included a crucial tie-breaking goal. Miami is unbeaten in three consecutive games, showcasing Messi's impact with 12 goals in 14 MSL matches this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montreal | Updated: 06-07-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 09:45 IST
Lionel Messi
  • Country:
  • Canada

Lionel Messi delivered a dazzling performance, scoring two spectacular goals, as Inter Miami triumphed 4-1 over CF Montreal. This victory included a critical tie-breaker late in the first half. A long ball from Luis Suárez was smartly headed by Tomás Avilés to Messi, who dribbled into the box and finished with finesse.

The match marked Miami's return to MSL play after a month, following a tough exit from the Club World Cup where PSG ousted them 4-0. Montreal's Prince Owusu scored early, but Tadeo Allende, assisted by Messi, equalized in the 33rd minute, pushing Miami (9-3-5) to continue their winning streak.

Additional goals came from Telasco Segovia and another brilliant effort from Messi. Miami's Óscar Ustari made crucial saves, maintaining their unbeaten run. As Messi continues to shine with 12 goals in 14 matches, Miami remains a formidable force in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

