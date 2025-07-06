Indian Women's Cricket Team Shines in UK Visit

The Indian women's cricket team, currently in England for T20I and ODI matches, was warmly received at the India House in London during a community gathering.

Amol Muzumdar, the team's head coach, led the squad who were praised by Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, for their inspirational role in sports.

Acknowledging their influence, various speakers praised the team's achievements and highlighted the positive impact on the Indian diaspora and young women across the globe.

