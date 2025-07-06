Left Menu

Indian Women's Cricket Team Shines in UK Visit

The Indian women's cricket team, visiting England for T20I and ODI series, received a warm welcome at India House in London. High-profile figures acknowledged their inspiring performances that motivate young women in India and globally. The team is celebrated for enhancing sports participation and representing Indian spirit.

Updated: 06-07-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 11:02 IST
The Indian women's cricket team, currently in England for T20I and ODI matches, was warmly received at the India House in London during a community gathering.

Amol Muzumdar, the team's head coach, led the squad who were praised by Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, for their inspirational role in sports.

Acknowledging their influence, various speakers praised the team's achievements and highlighted the positive impact on the Indian diaspora and young women across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

