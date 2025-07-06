Exciting Upsets and Milestones Mark Day 7 at Wimbledon

On the seventh day of the Wimbledon tennis championships, the competition heated up, literally and figuratively, as play commenced under overcast skies with a yellow warning for possible thunderstorms. Temperatures ranged from 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.

The day was marked by notable headway as Djokovic made history, securing his place in the last 16 alongside other seasoned players, despite Krejcikova's unexpected exit.

Matches featured captivating performances with Sonay Kartal facing Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and all eyes were on Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz as they faced off against their respective opponents. Enthusiastic audiences anticipated another day of thrilling tennis action.

