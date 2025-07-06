Left Menu

Exciting Upsets and Milestones Mark Day 7 at Wimbledon

The seventh day of the Wimbledon tennis championships witnessed thrilling matches under the threat of thunderstorms. Notable events included Djokovic advancing to the last 16, Krejcikova being ousted, and several surprising eliminations. Key matches featured top contenders like Sabalenka and Alcaraz, setting the stage for an intense subsequent round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-07-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 15:39 IST
Exciting Upsets and Milestones Mark Day 7 at Wimbledon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On the seventh day of the Wimbledon tennis championships, the competition heated up, literally and figuratively, as play commenced under overcast skies with a yellow warning for possible thunderstorms. Temperatures ranged from 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.

The day was marked by notable headway as Djokovic made history, securing his place in the last 16 alongside other seasoned players, despite Krejcikova's unexpected exit.

Matches featured captivating performances with Sonay Kartal facing Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and all eyes were on Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz as they faced off against their respective opponents. Enthusiastic audiences anticipated another day of thrilling tennis action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025