India on Brink of Victory Amid Rain Delay in Second Test

Rain delays the start of the final day in the second Test between India and England. India has set a daunting target of 608 runs, closing in on victory with England struggling at 72 for three. England needs a remarkable turnaround with only seven wickets in hand.

The start of play on the fifth and final day of the second Test between India and England faced delays due to persistent rain.

India has set an imposing target for the hosts, with England at a precarious 72 for three as of Saturday's close.

India's bowlers, led by Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj, will be aiming to claim the remaining seven wickets, while England requires a spirited batting effort to chase down the remarkable target.

