Ben Shelton's Plea: Family Support at Wimbledon Triumph

Ben Shelton successfully appealed for his sister Emma’s extended leave from Morgan Stanley to cheer him at Wimbledon. The 22-year-old tennis player credited her presence as a lucky charm. Emma’s work leave request was granted, allowing her to continue supporting Ben’s journey at the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-07-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 18:42 IST
Ben Shelton's Plea: Family Support at Wimbledon Triumph
Shelton
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a heartfelt public appeal, tennis player Ben Shelton urged for his sister Emma to receive a few extra days off from her job at Morgan Stanley, allowing her to stay at Wimbledon and cheer him on. To his delight, the request was fulfilled.

After advancing to face Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth round, Shelton expressed gratitude for his supportive circle, including his sister, during an on-court interview. Noting her presence had been a 'lucky charm,' Shelton emphasized the importance of family support in his tennis journey.

Emma, who had been present for all of Shelton's matches, excitedly confirmed her extended stay on Instagram, showcasing a video of her joyful reaction. Ben Shelton, who maintained a perfect record in Week 1, continues to make waves at Wimbledon this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

