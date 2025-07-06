Wiaan Mulder's Record-Breaking Stand Leads South Africa to Commanding Position

South Africa's interim captain, Wiaan Mulder, achieved a historic milestone by scoring an unbeaten 264 on the first day of the second test against Zimbabwe, setting a new record for a debut test skipper. The match took place in Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club, and South Africa ended the day at 465 for four wickets.

The 27-year-old all-rounder stepped in for the injured Keshav Maharaj and demonstrated formidable prowess at bat, helping his team achieve a commanding position. Mulder's performance eclipsed the previous record held by Graham Dowling and marked his second consecutive century after hitting 147 in the first test.

Mulder reached his century in 118 balls and his double hundred in 214, a pace marked as the second-fastest by a South African in test cricket. Despite a strong start by Zimbabwe, which saw the quick dismissal of South Africa's openers, Mulder's innings, alongside David Bedingham and teenage sensation Lhuan-dre Pretorius, created significant partnerships that thwarted Zimbabwe's efforts. The play was curtailed due to poor light conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)