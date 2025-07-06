Thrilling Victory: Lando Norris Triumphs at British Grand Prix

In a spectacular display of skill and strategy, Lando Norris clinched his first victory at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The McLaren driver crossed the finish line ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri, who faced setbacks due to a 10-second penalty.

This penalty was for a safety car infringement, ultimately costing Piastri the win and significantly narrowing his points lead over Norris to just eight points as the Formula One season reaches its midpoint.

Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg made headlines with his third-place finish, a thrilling comeback that ended his record for the most races without a podium finish. The German driver surged forward by 16 positions, making Sunday unforgettable in his long racing career.

