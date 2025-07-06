Left Menu

Thrilling Victory: Lando Norris Triumphs at British Grand Prix

Lando Norris claimed victory at the British Grand Prix in a dramatic race marked by safety cars and accidents. Oscar Piastri faced a penalty, allowing Norris to close in on his points lead. Nico Hulkenberg achieved a career milestone, finishing third and breaking his podium-less streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:24 IST
Thrilling Victory: Lando Norris Triumphs at British Grand Prix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a spectacular display of skill and strategy, Lando Norris clinched his first victory at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The McLaren driver crossed the finish line ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri, who faced setbacks due to a 10-second penalty.

This penalty was for a safety car infringement, ultimately costing Piastri the win and significantly narrowing his points lead over Norris to just eight points as the Formula One season reaches its midpoint.

Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg made headlines with his third-place finish, a thrilling comeback that ended his record for the most races without a podium finish. The German driver surged forward by 16 positions, making Sunday unforgettable in his long racing career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025