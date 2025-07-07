Anisimova Shatters Czech Dreams at Wimbledon

In a gripping contest on Court One, Amanda Anisimova dashed Czech Linda Noskova's Wimbledon aspirations with a riveting 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory, securing her place in the quarter-finals. Anisimova, the 13th seed, showcased her formidable skills, halting Noskova's ambition to continue a Czech winning streak at the All England Club.

Noskova, the last Czech in this year's women's singles draw, hoped to follow in the footsteps of compatriots Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova. However, Anisimova's dominant baseline tactics early on exposed Noskova's inexperience on grass, as she took the first set with ease. Despite losing momentum in the second set, Anisimova's resilience was on full display. She leveled the match with crucial plays, including a key breakpoint save in the second set and ultimately clinched the deciding set with a decisive backhand.

After her hard-fought two-hour victory under Wimbledon's closed roof, Anisimova now faces Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The American's path to potentially matching her career-best Grand Slam performance continues, as she eyes a semi-final berth in the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)