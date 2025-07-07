Left Menu

Swiss Triumph: Victory Over Iceland Revives Euro Hopes

Switzerland secured a 2-0 victory over Iceland in the Women's Euros, keeping their knockout stage hopes alive with their first Group A win. Geraldine Reuteler and Alayah Pilgrim scored. The win sets up a crucial match against Finland, while Iceland became the first team eliminated from the tournament.

Updated: 07-07-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 03:44 IST
Switzerland breathed new life into their Women's Euros campaign with a pivotal 2-0 victory over Iceland on Sunday. Geraldine Reuteler's opening goal and Alayah Pilgrim's late strike propelled the hosts to their first win in Group A.

The result eliminated Iceland from the competition and ensured that Switzerland will face Finland in a decisive match for second place in Geneva. Norway, having defeated Finland 2-1 earlier, progressed as group winners.

Despite some early scares, Swiss resilience shone through, capturing fans' support and securing a memorable night. Coach Pia Sundhage's tactful leadership proved crucial, as the team prepares for their final group challenge.

