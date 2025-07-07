Swiss Triumph: Victory Over Iceland Revives Euro Hopes
Switzerland secured a 2-0 victory over Iceland in the Women's Euros, keeping their knockout stage hopes alive with their first Group A win. Geraldine Reuteler and Alayah Pilgrim scored. The win sets up a crucial match against Finland, while Iceland became the first team eliminated from the tournament.
Switzerland breathed new life into their Women's Euros campaign with a pivotal 2-0 victory over Iceland on Sunday. Geraldine Reuteler's opening goal and Alayah Pilgrim's late strike propelled the hosts to their first win in Group A.
The result eliminated Iceland from the competition and ensured that Switzerland will face Finland in a decisive match for second place in Geneva. Norway, having defeated Finland 2-1 earlier, progressed as group winners.
Despite some early scares, Swiss resilience shone through, capturing fans' support and securing a memorable night. Coach Pia Sundhage's tactful leadership proved crucial, as the team prepares for their final group challenge.
- READ MORE ON:
- Women's Euros
- Switzerland
- Iceland
- Group A
- knockout stage
- Reuteler
- Pilgrim
- football
- tournament
- Finland
ALSO READ
Preserving Heritage: Sambhal Takes a Leap in Pilgrimage Site Development
Stranded in Tehran: Urgent Plea for Pilgrims' Safe Return
Generous Donation Fuels Pilgrim Transport at Tirumala
Uttarakhand CM Celebrates Sports and Pilgrimage as Pillars of Prosperity
Manchester City Cruises to Club World Cup Knockout Stage