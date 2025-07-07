India's Rising Stars Shine in U17 Wrestling World Championship Selections

The Indian U17 wrestling team for the World Championship boasts several top athletes, reflecting the success of medalists from the recent Asian Championships in Vietnam.

The Wresting Federation of India (WFI) streamlined the trials, reserving the contest for medal winners from the U17 National Championships. This focus concentrated talent, ensuring only the finest wrestlers participated in the selection trials.

Haryana's Rachna Parmar, Delhi's Moni, and Rajasthan's Ashvini Vaishno led their categories after thrilling bouts. Unfortunately, Anshika Yadav from UP missed competing due to passport issues, highlighting bureaucratic hindrances. Yet, outstanding performances from others secured their spots, propelling them into the global wrestling arena.

