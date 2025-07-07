Left Menu

India's Rising Stars Shine in U17 Wrestling World Championship Selections

The Indian team for the U17 World Championship was finalized with familiar faces from the Asian Championships making the cut. Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan athletes excelled, while a technicality over passport validity prevented a contender from competing. The selection emphasized medal-winning wrestlers, offering limited but intense competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:14 IST
The Indian U17 wrestling team for the World Championship boasts several top athletes, reflecting the success of medalists from the recent Asian Championships in Vietnam.

The Wresting Federation of India (WFI) streamlined the trials, reserving the contest for medal winners from the U17 National Championships. This focus concentrated talent, ensuring only the finest wrestlers participated in the selection trials.

Haryana's Rachna Parmar, Delhi's Moni, and Rajasthan's Ashvini Vaishno led their categories after thrilling bouts. Unfortunately, Anshika Yadav from UP missed competing due to passport issues, highlighting bureaucratic hindrances. Yet, outstanding performances from others secured their spots, propelling them into the global wrestling arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

