Telangana's Ambitious Bid to Host Khelo India Games 2026

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is pursuing an ambitious plan to bring major sporting events to his state. On Monday, he met Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya, urging him to consider Telangana as the host for the Khelo India Games in 2026.

Reddy also made a case for hosting national and international sporting events, emphasizing two events of the 2036 Olympics, should India's bid succeed. He highlighted the need for funding and concessions for the development of sports infrastructure and support for athletes.

During their discussion, Reddy requested an allocation of Rs 100 crore to enhance sports facilities across Telangana. This includes building a synthetic athletic track, an indoor stadium, and a swimming pool among other projects, signaling the state's commitment to nurturing athletic talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)