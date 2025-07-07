Stunning Victories Mark Day 5 of Sub Junior Women's Hockey Championship

The fifth day of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025, held at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium, was marked by dominant victories from several teams. Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Hockey Jharkhand showcased their prowess in Division 'A' fixtures, while Manipur Hockey emerged victorious in Division 'B'.

Leading the charge in the day's first Division 'A' match, Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Association of Bihar with an impressive 11-0 scoreline. Vanlalrinhlui was the standout performer, scoring six goals, with her teammates further cementing the team's commanding victory. In another thrilling encounter, Hockey Association of Odisha overcame Hockey Punjab 3-1, thanks to a hat-trick by Sweety Kujur, effectively countering a late goal from Punjab's Navjot Kaur.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh delivered a resounding 12-0 victory against Hockey Chandigarh, with Nausheen Naz scoring seven goals. Contributions from Sajeda Begum, Hirva Purohit, and others secured the win. Hockey Jharkhand sealed a 4-0 victory over Hockey Andhra Pradesh. In Division 'B', Manipur Hockey achieved a 4-2 win against Hockey Uttarakhand, led by Jerina Chongtham and Huidrom Bidyaluxmi Devi. However, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Bengal ended their fixture in a goalless draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)