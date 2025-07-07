Kapil Dev Commends Telangana's Game-Changing Sports Initiatives

In a significant meeting in New Delhi, former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev praised Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for the state's progressive sports initiatives. The gathering, held at the Chief Minister's official residence, focused on the transformative approach Telangana is taking under Reddy's leadership.

During discussions, Chief Minister Reddy detailed the plans for the Young India Sports University in Telangana, emphasizing the state's commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and talent development. Energized by this vision, Kapil Dev expressed his eagerness to collaborate with the Telangana Government in overhauling its sports ecosystem, promising support for the upcoming university.

Also present were Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Ajit Reddy and Secretary for Coordination of Central Schemes Dr Gaurav Uppal. The meeting highlighted Kapil Dev's lasting legacy in cricket, both as a World Cup-winning captain and as a beacon of sportsmanship, inspiring future generations of athletes. His commitment to supporting initiatives in sports continues to echo his profound influence on Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)