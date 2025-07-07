Left Menu

South Africa's Mulder Shines In Test Cricket Milestone Moment

Wiaan Mulder, South Africa's stand-in captain, excelled in the second test against Zimbabwe, declaring at a pivotal moment, just shy of a record. His decision allowed South Africa to dominate the match, showcasing impressive leadership and performance, with a notable contribution from players like spinner Prenelan Subrayen.

Updated: 07-07-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:10 IST
Wiaan Mulder

South Africa's interim captain, Wiaan Mulder, opted to forego a potential cricket record in order to place his team in a commanding position during their second test match against Zimbabwe.

Mulder concluded his innings at an impressive 367 not out, just 34 runs short of the highest individual score, as South Africa declared at 626-5. Despite being on the brink of a record-breaking milestone, Mulder prioritized the team's strategy, demonstrating seasoned leadership in his debut as captain.

The captain's decision paid off as South Africa managed to dismiss Zimbabwe for 170, enforcing a follow-on. With Mulder also contributing with two wickets, the team looked poised to secure a victory in the series, extending their winning streak against their neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

