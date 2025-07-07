South Africa's Mulder Shines In Test Cricket Milestone Moment

South Africa's interim captain, Wiaan Mulder, opted to forego a potential cricket record in order to place his team in a commanding position during their second test match against Zimbabwe.

Mulder concluded his innings at an impressive 367 not out, just 34 runs short of the highest individual score, as South Africa declared at 626-5. Despite being on the brink of a record-breaking milestone, Mulder prioritized the team's strategy, demonstrating seasoned leadership in his debut as captain.

The captain's decision paid off as South Africa managed to dismiss Zimbabwe for 170, enforcing a follow-on. With Mulder also contributing with two wickets, the team looked poised to secure a victory in the series, extending their winning streak against their neighbors.

