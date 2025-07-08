Spain's Commanding Comeback: Alexia Putellas Leads the Charge

Spain's Women's Euros team, spearheaded by Alexia Putellas, overcame initial setbacks to secure a 6-2 victory over Belgium in their Group B clash. The triumph positions Spain for the knockout stage, contingent on Portugal's performance against Italy.

Initially, the match presented challenging moments—for instance, Justine Vanhaevermaet's quick equalizer for Belgium. However, Irene Paredes' towering header put Spain back in the lead before halftime. Aitana Bonmati, a recent return from health issues, came on to bolster the team's effort despite Belgium's persistent attacks.

Coach Montserrat Tome praised her team's adaptability, especially credited the impactful substitutes. With goals from Esther Gonzalez and Claudia Pina, Spain demonstrated resilience and teamwork. As the group stage progresses, Spain enjoys a sense of confidence and strategic advantage, says Captain Irene Paredes.