Spain's Commanding Comeback: Alexia Putellas Leads the Charge

Spain's Women's Euros team, led by star striker Alexia Putellas, secured a decisive 6-2 victory against Belgium. Despite a shaky start, Spain's second-half performance, buoyed by strong substitutes, ensured their progression to the knockout stages, putting them at the top of Group B.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 00:34 IST
Spain's Women's Euros team, spearheaded by Alexia Putellas, overcame initial setbacks to secure a 6-2 victory over Belgium in their Group B clash. The triumph positions Spain for the knockout stage, contingent on Portugal's performance against Italy.

Initially, the match presented challenging moments—for instance, Justine Vanhaevermaet's quick equalizer for Belgium. However, Irene Paredes' towering header put Spain back in the lead before halftime. Aitana Bonmati, a recent return from health issues, came on to bolster the team's effort despite Belgium's persistent attacks.

Coach Montserrat Tome praised her team's adaptability, especially credited the impactful substitutes. With goals from Esther Gonzalez and Claudia Pina, Spain demonstrated resilience and teamwork. As the group stage progresses, Spain enjoys a sense of confidence and strategic advantage, says Captain Irene Paredes.

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

