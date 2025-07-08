Enzo Maresca Critical of Club World Cup Conditions and Scheduling

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca remains one of the harshest critics of the Club World Cup, despite his team's successful advance to the semi-finals. He continues to air grievances about various aspects, from weather conditions to match scheduling, ahead of their clash with Fluminense on Tuesday.

The Italian coach has been vocal about the oppressive heat, a taxing calendar, and the toll on his players' fitness. He also took issue with FIFA for a weather delay that postponed Chelsea's round-of-16 victory over Benfica by almost two hours. In a pre-semi-final press conference, Maresca refuted claims that Chelsea, representing the Premier League, were favorites, expressing concerns about the tournament calendar's perceived bias towards South American teams.

Maresca pointed out that South American teams arrived in better condition, being in midseason form, compared to the exhausted European teams at the end of their long campaigns. Despite acknowledging Chelsea's aim to win the competition, Maresca called for structural improvements, considering it as a top tournament with areas needing enhancement. While highlighting the superior quality and energy of Brazilian football, Maresca's Chelsea remains hopeful against the underdog Brazilian team Fluminense in their upcoming semi-final clash.

