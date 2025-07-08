Left Menu

Tennis Drama at Wimbledon: Sinner and Djokovic Survive Challenges

Jannik Sinner advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals after Grigor Dimitrov retired injured. Novak Djokovic continued his Grand Slam pursuit with a comeback win over Alex de Minaur. Meanwhile, Belinda Bencic reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final, and Iga Swiatek overcame a slow start to defeat Clara Tauson.

08-07-2025
In a dramatic turn of events at Wimbledon, top seed Jannik Sinner overcame an elbow problem to advance to the quarter-finals, after his opponent Grigor Dimitrov retired due to injury despite leading the match.

Meanwhile, amidst a rocky journey, Novak Djokovic continued his quest for Grand Slam history by defeating Alex de Minaur to keep his hopes for a 25th major title alive, aiming to surpass Margaret Court's record.

Elsewhere, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic made her first quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon after defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova, while Iga Swiatek rebounded from a sluggish start to dispatch Clara Tauson in her match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

