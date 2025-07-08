Left Menu

RCB Cricketer Yash Dayal Faces FIR for Alleged Sexual Exploitation

Cricketer Yash Dayal has been booked under BNS Section 69 for allegedly exploiting a woman with a false promise of marriage. The FIR, filed at Indirapuram police station, follows a complaint to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The allegations are linked to a five-year relationship.

Updated: 08-07-2025 10:03 IST
Cricketer Yash Dayal, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has been accused of sexual exploitation, leading to an FIR. The charges, under BNS Section 69, claim deceitful intercourse tied to a false marriage promise.

This legal step follows a woman's report to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath through IGRS, detailing five years of alleged abuse.

Despite repeated attempts, Dayal was unavailable for comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

