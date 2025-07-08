RCB Cricketer Yash Dayal Faces FIR for Alleged Sexual Exploitation

Cricketer Yash Dayal, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has been accused of sexual exploitation, leading to an FIR. The charges, under BNS Section 69, claim deceitful intercourse tied to a false marriage promise.

This legal step follows a woman's report to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath through IGRS, detailing five years of alleged abuse.

Despite repeated attempts, Dayal was unavailable for comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)