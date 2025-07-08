Indian Boxers Shine at World Boxing Cup in Astana

Indian boxers showcased an impressive performance at the World Boxing Cup 2025 in Astana, securing a total of 11 medals with three golds. Hitesh Gulia, despite his defeat against Brazil's Kaian Oliveira in the men's 70kg final, expressed determination to improve and prepare for the upcoming World Championships in September.

Meanwhile, Olympian Pooja Rani, competing in the women's 80kg category, also bagged a silver medal. Rani overcame significant pressure against a tough opening match against the host nation and a challenging semi-final against a decorated Turkish opponent, securing victories with scores of 4-1 and 3-2, respectively.

The Indian contingent's commendable performances led Head Coach Dharmendra Singh Yadav to express pride in the team's achievements. He emphasized the learning experiences gained by all participants, even in closely contested bouts that ended in narrow losses, marking this campaign as a significant step forward in Indian boxing's international success.

(With inputs from agencies.)