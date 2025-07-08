Left Menu

Pakistan Rejigs T20I Squad Against Bangladesh Amid Key Absences

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, prepares for a T20I series against Bangladesh in Dhaka without key players Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf. With several former mainstays absent, the team eyes new combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup. Young talents await their international debut.

Pakistan Rejigs T20I Squad Against Bangladesh Amid Key Absences
Pakistan players (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan enters the T20I showdown against Bangladesh in Dhaka this July with a revamped squad missing some star power. Shadab Khan's shoulder surgery and Haris Rauf's hamstring injury have sidelined the duo, leaving Salman Ali Agha to helm the squad as they seek the ideal lineup for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Under head coach Mike Hesson, Pakistan's roster has seen a reduction from the previous home series against Bangladesh. Notable absentees include Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah, highlighting a lack of seasoned performers in the team's bowling department. Ahmed Daniyal and Salman Mirza are on the edge of making their debut, while Sufiyan Muqeem brings limited international exposure with just ten outings under his belt.

The batting lineup witnesses Hasan Nawaz, who debuted recently, reflecting prowess with 399 runs in PSL, and Abbas Afridi leading the bowling resurgence with 21 T20I appearances since his debut. With promising talent and fresh faces, Pakistan anticipates demonstrating vigor and strategic acumen in their quest for success.

