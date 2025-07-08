Pakistan Rejigs T20I Squad Against Bangladesh Amid Key Absences

Pakistan enters the T20I showdown against Bangladesh in Dhaka this July with a revamped squad missing some star power. Shadab Khan's shoulder surgery and Haris Rauf's hamstring injury have sidelined the duo, leaving Salman Ali Agha to helm the squad as they seek the ideal lineup for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Under head coach Mike Hesson, Pakistan's roster has seen a reduction from the previous home series against Bangladesh. Notable absentees include Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah, highlighting a lack of seasoned performers in the team's bowling department. Ahmed Daniyal and Salman Mirza are on the edge of making their debut, while Sufiyan Muqeem brings limited international exposure with just ten outings under his belt.

The batting lineup witnesses Hasan Nawaz, who debuted recently, reflecting prowess with 399 runs in PSL, and Abbas Afridi leading the bowling resurgence with 21 T20I appearances since his debut. With promising talent and fresh faces, Pakistan anticipates demonstrating vigor and strategic acumen in their quest for success.

