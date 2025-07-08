Left Menu

Captain's Dilemma: Metz Faces Uncertain Future Amid Udol's Refusal to Train

Matthieu Udol, captain of newly promoted Ligue 1 club Metz, is seeking to leave the club despite having two years remaining on his contract. His absence at training has placed coach Stéphane Le Mignan in a difficult position. Udol's loyalty to his hometown team is now at odds with his career aspirations.

Updated: 08-07-2025 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Matthieu Udol, captain of newly promoted Ligue 1 club Metz, finds himself embroiled in a standoff as he seeks to depart the club. Despite his long-standing association with Metz, Udol's absence from preseason training has left coach Stéphane Le Mignan in a bind.

Coach Le Mignan expressed his disappointment in a news conference, noting that the captain's decision to leave has put the club's plans in jeopardy. With only two years left on Udol's contract, Metz may be compelled to sell him as financial strains mount due to low TV revenue this season.

Gauthier Hein, a pivotal player during Metz's promotion campaign, is torn between his friendship with Udol and the team's needs. The upcoming season begins in mid-August with a match against Strasbourg, casting uncertainty over Metz's future line-up.

